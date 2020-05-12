Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Solimine Funeral Homes
MICHAEL CARMEN MAROTTA


1944 - 2020
MICHAEL CARMEN MAROTTA Obituary
MAROTTA, Michael Carmen Age 75, of Saugus and formerly of Revere, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston following a brief illness. Born in Revere in 1944, he was the son of the late Michael and Frances (Solemina) Marotta. He was raised and educated in Revere, graduated from Revere High School and has lived in Saugus for over 30 years. Michael served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in May of 1970. He worked for many years at the MBTA, first as a bus driver and later in the change room. He was a member of the Revere Moose Lodge 1272 and was a model train enthusiast. Michael is survived by his many cousins including Agnes Strecker with whom he made his home. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony and gathering will be held at a later date. Private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the . Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
