|
|
CHALFIN, Michael Michael Chalfin, MD With aching-hearts, we share that Michael Chalfin, 55, died of cancer on July 2nd. He was deeply loved and cherished by his wife Sharon Jacobs, children Sophie & Max Chalfin-Jacobs, parents Phyllis & the late Lawrence Chalfin, sisters Susan Chalfin & Tanya Berman. Michael's family was the center of his universe and he theirs. Together they laughed, sang, danced, and explored. Michael possessed a playful wit, gentle spirit, quiet brilliance, and equanimous demeanor. He relished morning bike rides, birding with Max, blaring music and grooving with Sophie & Max, and time with friends. Michael grew up in New York City. He graduated from Middlebury College cum laude in 1988 and from Brown Medical School with Distinction in 1994. He completed his residency in Psychiatry at Cambridge Hospital where he then dedicated himself to caring for under-served and traumatized patients for the next 21 years. He served a vital role in the Psychiatry Department as Director of Psychopharmacology. He was an Assistant Professor at Harvard University where he derived immense satisfaction from teaching. He was a gift to all whose lives he graced and will be profoundly missed. Services will be private.
View the online memorial for Michael CHALFIN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020