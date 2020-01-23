Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL CHARLES CHANDLER


1945 - 2020
MICHAEL CHARLES CHANDLER Obituary
CHANDLER, Michael Charles Died peacefully, at his home in Swampscott, MA, on January 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Providence, RI on April 4, 1945 to Harry and Lolita Chandler (both Navy vets), also predeceased by sister, Kate. Left to honor his memory are wife of 53 years Jaquelyn, beloved son Bradley of Houston, TX, cherished daughter Rachel and husband Richard of Lowell, MA. Michael was endlessly proud of his three grandsons: Aaran, Forest and Hanley of Houston, TX. Also survived by much-loved brother-in-law Keith Sherwood and wife Kim of SC, Pam and Howard Steinberg of Vernon, CT and Stephen Newman of CA. Michael attended Milford Mill High School in Baltimore, MD, where he was president of his class, and University of Maryland. After a long career in food service management and corporate sales, he landed his favorite and last job with Historic Tours of America, where he utilized his knowledge of history in the city he loved, Boston, and his obvious gift of storytelling. He deeply valued the friendships he made there, often wisely mentoring those who asked "the Professor." Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, followed immediately by a Service in the Chapel, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970. Well wishes and remembrances may be conveyed online at www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
