McDEVITT, Michael Charles Of Woburn, July 12. Age 62. Husband of Julie (Doucette) McDevitt. Son of the late Michael Alfred McDevitt and the late Arlene (Beevers) McDevitt. Stepfather of Jay Simonson of Somerville. Brother of Mary Larson and her husband Kelly Larson of Salisbury, Terry Walsh of Lynn, and Melissa Roderick and her husband Erick Roderick of Woburn. Uncle of Michael, Shane and Dennis Walsh of Woburn, Kelly Larson of Hampton Falls, NH, Zach Roderick of Woburn, Megan Roderick of Woburn, the late Jenna Walsh, and the late Colleen Larson. Visiting Hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Thursday, July 16 from 4-8 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we kindly ask people to wear a face covering, greet the family, and exit the building so others may enter. A Graveside Service will be held at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn on Friday, July 17 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Ste. 104, Natick, MA 01760, www.cff.org or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, parkinson.org Obituary and online condolences at
www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020