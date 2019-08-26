|
CIACCIARELLI, Michael Michael Ciacciarelli, 50, of Andover, MA, passed away Saturday evening August 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Michael was most recently employed as Chief Operating Officer with Trakus Inc. He is survived by his wife, Nicole (Christopher) Ciacciarelli and his daughter, Lucy Angeline Ciacciarelli, both of Andover. Also among his survivors are his parents, Antonio and Civita (Romano) Ciacciarelli of Saugus; as well as his sisters, Anna Cardone of Peabody, MA and Maria Boustris and her husband, Jim, of Lynnfield, MA. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Julie Christopher of Revere, MA; brothers-in-law, Anthony Christopher and his wife, Debbie, of Andover and Scott Christopher of Revere; and his sister-in-law Andrea Belschner and her husband, Paul, of Revere. Michael also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex Street in Andover. Burial will follow in West Parish Cemetery, also in Andover. For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.cataudellafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019