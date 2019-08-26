Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cataudella Funeral Home
126 Pleasant Valley Street
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 685-5379
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cataudella Funeral Home
126 Pleasant Valley Street
Methuen, MA 01844
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
35 Essex Street
Andover, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Parish Cemetery,
Andover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CIACCIARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL CIACCIARELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL CIACCIARELLI Obituary
CIACCIARELLI, Michael Michael Ciacciarelli, 50, of Andover, MA, passed away Saturday evening August 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Michael was most recently employed as Chief Operating Officer with Trakus Inc. He is survived by his wife, Nicole (Christopher) Ciacciarelli and his daughter, Lucy Angeline Ciacciarelli, both of Andover. Also among his survivors are his parents, Antonio and Civita (Romano) Ciacciarelli of Saugus; as well as his sisters, Anna Cardone of Peabody, MA and Maria Boustris and her husband, Jim, of Lynnfield, MA. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Julie Christopher of Revere, MA; brothers-in-law, Anthony Christopher and his wife, Debbie, of Andover and Scott Christopher of Revere; and his sister-in-law Andrea Belschner and her husband, Paul, of Revere. Michael also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex Street in Andover. Burial will follow in West Parish Cemetery, also in Andover. For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.cataudellafh.com

View the online memorial for Michael CIACCIARELLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cataudella Funeral Home
Download Now