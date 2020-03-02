Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
MICHAEL COLIN WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Michael Colin Of Everett, passed away on February 28th, 2020. Former husband of Kathleen Walsh. Devoted father of Jennifer Miller and husband John, Colin Walsh and wife Christeen, Elizabeth Ferreira and husband David, Mary Cioffi and husband Ben. Many loving and cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Dear brother of Barbara Escott, Virginia Reardon and husband Robert and the late Lawrence Walsh and his surviving wife Marianne and Richard Walsh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, March 6th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at supportwoundedwarriorproject.org Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for Michael Colin WALSH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
