BARRY, Michael D. Age 71, of Acushnet, formerly of Wilmington and Medford, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday September 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Medford, the son of the late James and Alice (Ahern) Barry, he was predeceased by his wife Nancy (Inserra) Barry. He is survived and dearly missed by his siblings, Maryellen Trane of Wilmington, Marian Barry-Ravagni and her husband Hugh of Saugus, Kevin Barry and his wife Gloria of Wilmington, and John Barry of Medford, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Barry Sutherland of Medford, and his brothers, James S. Barry of Abington and Richard J. Barry of Dartmouth. Michael was a partner in the family business, Pier Fish Co., Inc. of New Bedford. He was a member of the 100 Club of Massachusetts and the 13 Striper Club of New Bedford. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed vacationing in Florida. His visitation will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 12-2 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA – Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or the 13 Striper Club, c/o Dockside Repairs, Attn: Peter Anthony, 14 Hervey Tichon Ave., New Bedford, MA 02740. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.

View the online memorial for Michael D. BARRY


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
