John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Centerville, MA
MICHAEL D. BURCHELL

BURCHELL, Michael D. Age 82, of Centerville, on Oct. 29, 2019. Born in Haverhill, formerly of Chestnut Hill, son of the late William & Helen (Sullivan) Burchell. A graduate of Tilton School in NH, attended Wentworth & Northeastern University, and served in US Army. Survived by sisters Mary Burchell Givens of CA, Marguerite Burchell of New Bedford, brothers William (Claire) Burchell of Indiana, Richard Burchell of NH, and Edward (M. Eileen) Burchell of NY, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Helen Burchell. Visitation 9AM Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS, followed by Funeral Mass at 10AM in Our Lady of Victory Church, Centerville. Burial in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill. For online guestbook & directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
