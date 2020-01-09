|
BUSA, Michael D. Age 64, died in the comfort and presence of his family at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Husband to Deborah A. (Clarke) Busa. Born in Boston, beloved son of the late Rudy and Bernadette (Bode) Busa. Besides his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his sons, Nicholas, Brendan and Brian Busa, all of Framingham. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Hurley, of Hudson, MA, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 9 AM, from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), FRAMINGHAM, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 10 AM, in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2–5 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, or Movember, P.O. Box 1595, Culver City, CA 90232. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020