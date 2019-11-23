|
|
NASSISE, Michael D. Of Easton, November 23, 2019. Husband of Cecile A. (Giorgio) Nassise of Easton for 56 years. Father of Maria C. Solimini and her husband David of Andover, Joseph M. Nassise and his wife Dawn of Phoenix, AZ, and Christopher J. Nassise and his wife Suzanne of Easton; brother of William Nassise and his wife Leanne of Medford and Philip Nassise and his wife Janice of Easton; also survived by 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be sent to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356 or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and complete obituary, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019