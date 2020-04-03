Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL D. PITERI

PITERI, Michael D. Age 87, a lifetime resident of Watertown, on April 2nd. Son of the late Carmine and Josephine (Bartilotti) Piteri. Predeceased by brothers Ralph, James, John and Thomas and his sisters Rose Mazzei and Louise Scalese. Survived by his sister Susan Stagliano of Florida. Also survived by the Mazzei, Scalese, Piteri and Stagliano nephews and nieces. Michael was a late Korean War Navy Veteran, active member of VFW 8818 in Cambridge and worked for many years at Raytheon in Waltham. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
