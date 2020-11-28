1/1
MICHAEL D. SARACO Jr.
SARACO, Michael D. Jr. Age 74, of Billerica, formerly of Winchester, Woburn and Lowell, Nov. 25, 2020. Beloved father of Michael D. Saraco, III and his fiancée Patty Mahoney of Woburn, Wendy Halloran and husband Scott of Tewksbury. Former husband and close friend of Jill Brown of Woburn. Dear brother of Barbara Walsh and husband Robert of Burlington, William Saraco of Woburn, and Linda Saraco of Groton, MA and the late Andrew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit briefly with the family at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Tues., Dec. 1, from 4-8PM with adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, and entering through the front door, and may gather again on Wed., Dec. 2 at Costello at 10AM for a procession to Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester, for Graveside Services at 11AM. The family strongly suggests in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made in Mike's memory to the Marine Toys for Tots Program www.toysfortots.org Late veteran U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. serving 2 tours of Vietnam. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
DEC
2
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
