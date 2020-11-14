SKEENS, Michael D. Age 77, of Swampscott and formerly of East Boston and Cleveland, Ohio, died at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Kenova, West Virginia in 1942, he was the son of the late Ophia Skeens. He was raised and educated in Cleveland, Ohio, moved to Massachusetts in 1985, living first in East Boston for 25 years, Swampscott for the past 10 years and worked for Air Canada for over 30 years. Michael is survived by his aunt Joyce Moore and her husband Michael of Willowick, Ohio; his uncle Roger Skeens and his wife Sylvia of Eastlake, Ohio and his many cousins and close friends, including Aurora and Ernie Turcotte of Swampscott and Mark Sullo of Ridgeville, Ohio. Visiting Hours: Memorial Visiting Hours will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN from 4-7PM followed by remembrances at 7PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations in his memory may be made to the Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer
Directions and online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com