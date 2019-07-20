DeMATTIA, Michael Jr. WWII Veteran USMC Age 97, of Wareham, died Thurs., July 18, 2019 at Beaumont Skilled Care and Rehab after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Kontos) DeMattia. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Michael and Lena (Miraglia) DeMattia. A previous resident of Everett, Wakefield and Malden, he retired to Swift's Beach in Wareham 40 years ago. Mr. DeMattia worked for many years as an auto mechanic for Daniels LeSaffre Motors, Inc. in Melrose. He was a member of the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks # 73. Mr. DeMattia previously served in the Merchant Marines, and on Dec. 11, 1941 enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, Co. H and engaged Japanese forces at Guadalcanal, Peleliu, and other islands in the South Pacific. Survivors include his children, Michael DeMattia, III and his wife Laura of Bellingham, Linda Sullivan and her husband Arthur of Sharon, and Edward DeMattia of E. Greenwich, RI; his sister, Concetta "Tina" Mazzola of Newburyport; son in-law, Robert Schaejbe of Somerville; his niece, Gail Festa of Boston; his nephews, Richard, Phillip and Jay Mazzola; five grandchildren, Kristen, Nicole, Lauren, Adam and Kathryn; and five great-grandchildren, Liam, Abby, Nathan, Ben and Ciaran. He was predeceased by his daughter, the late Dianne Schaejbe, his sister, the late Mary DeMattia, his brother, the late Leonard DeMattia and his wife Doris DeMattia, and his brother in-law, the late Salvatore Mazzola. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wed., July 24, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28),WAREHAM from 9 – 11 AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment with military honors will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 02601 or Wareham/New Bedford Lodge of Elks # 73, P.O. Box 566, E. Wareham, MA 02538. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019