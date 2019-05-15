Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Julia's Parish
374 Boston Post Rd.
Weston, MA
View Map
DOYLE, Michael Age 72 of Weston, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband to Grace (Basile) Doyle. Loving father of William Doyle of Waltham, Kenneth Doyle & his wife Buffy of NH and the late Matthew Doyle. Cherished grandfather to Gavin, Kendall & Danica. Dear brother of William, Mark and John Doyle. Family and friends will Celebrate Michael's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 PM. All may gather on Saturday for a Funeral Mass at 9 AM in St. Julia's Parish, 374 Boston Post Rd., Weston. Burial private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: MAFFI Memorial Fund, PO Box 28, Peotone, IL 60468 or , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
