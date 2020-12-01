1/1
MICHAEL E. CELATA
CELATA, Michael E. Of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Saugus & Waterboro, ME, age 86, November 28. Loving husband of the late Corinne (Bianco) Celata, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Beloved father of Michael A. Celata & his wife Cynthia Warren of Metairie, LA; Cindy Freitas & her husband Ken of West Newbury, MA; Lori Sheridan & her husband Steve of Redondo Beach, CA. Cherished Papa of Cara & James Freitas, Olivia & Isabel Celata, Grant & Bridget Sheridan. Dear brother-in-law of James Bianco, Jr. & wife Karen of Gilford, NH. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews & cousins. US Army Vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 529 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, Saugus. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
