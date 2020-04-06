Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL E. COONEY Jr.

MICHAEL E. COONEY Jr. Obituary
COONEY, Michael E. Jr. 91 years young. A longtime Lynnfield resident, died peacefully on March 28. Predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Margaret "Peggy" Peters, his beloved daughter Susan, and six siblings: Eleanor, Louise, Mary, Alice, Ann and Robert. Survived by his wife Ruth Flynn Cooney of Lynnfield, his son Michael Cooney and wife Danielle, and his grandson Colin Cooney, all of Denver, NC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety and well-being of Michael's friends and family, his Funeral and Graveside Services will be private. A Celebration of Michael's Life may be scheduled at future time. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020
