HAYNES, Rev. Dr. Michael E. Of Roxbury, September 12, 2019. Pastor Emeritus of the historic Twelfth Baptist Church of Roxbury. At age 92. Son of the late Edna G. (Payne) and Gustavus Haynes. Beloved brother of Roy O. Haynes of Hollis, NY, Roscoe Baker of Boston, and the late Vincent and Douglas Haynes. Dear father to Rev. Randy Haynes and his wife Lisa of Ashburn, VA, Abdi Ali and his wife Rochelle of Roxbury, Rev. Bruce Wall and his wife Karin of Hyde Park, Ronald Whitehead his wife Iris of Hyde Park, and Erroll Lawrence and his wife Alene of Pembrook Pines, FL. Loving grandfather of Michael II (Anna), Gabrielle, Amalia, Amir, Aaron, Jeremy, Oare, Erroll, Kohlman, Derek and Deion. Lifelong friend of Clarence "Jeep" Jones and his wife Wanda of Roxbury. He leaves several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Godchildren, extended family and friends. His legacy will be cherished by a grateful community who have been well served by his faith, friendship and leadership for over nine decades. Funeral Service Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 AM, at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren Street, Roxbury. Rev. Haynes will lie in repose in the sanctuary Friday, 4-8 PM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Roxbury Community College Foundation, Haynes Family Scholarship, 1234 Columbus Ave., Roxbury 02119. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019