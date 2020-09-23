KELLER, Michael E. Of Brighton. Age 70, died peacefully at home on Sept. 8, nine months after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Michael was born in Bad Grund, Germany to Franz Keller and Gisela Hoffmann Keller. He immigrated to the United States with his family as a child. He grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA. He was a 1969 graduate of Boston Latin School and he held undergraduate and graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorothy, his son Eric, his son Thomas and his wife Katrin Margolin, his sister Gabrielle Keller and his sister-in-law Noralie Barnett. Michael spent his career as an Electronics Test Engineer working for Honeywell, Raytheon and Gemini, among others. He worked on Air Force Command and Control Systems as a contractor for the Air Force. His interest in test engineering led to his becoming the Executive Director of the American Society of Test Engineers (ASTE). Michael's avocation was music. He was a proud member of the Boston Philharmonic's violin section for thirty-six years. With the Philharmonic he played numerous concerts including several at Symphony Hall, Boston and Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York. Michael also loved to sail. He was a lifetime member of Community Boating, where he was happiest sailing high performance Lasers and hanging around on the dock with friends. Special thanks is owed to his healthcare team: Dr. Francis Campion, and Dr. Bonnie Hersh of Atrius Health, the staff at Mass General's Healy Center for ALS, Care Dimensions Hospice
and his nurse, Erin. We are all indebted to Michael's physical therapist and friend Davina who brightened Michael's last months with her warmth and dedication and with her genuine appreciation of his stories. We are also grateful for the skill, empathy and good humor that his caregiver David displayed while taking care of Michael. A brief Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 11 am at St Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. It will be followed by an outdoor reception at his home. Friends are invited to attend. Please consider making a donation to Compassionate Care ALS in Michael's honor. They helped Michael and his family navigate the course of this dreadful disease. View the online memorial for Michael E. KELLER