LENNON, Michael E. Of Walpole, September 4. Formerly of Jamica Plain. Beloved husband of Mary F. (McLaughlin). Loving father of Kelly Lennon of Foxboro, Katie Lennon (O'Donnell) of Plymouth and Karrie Lennon of Canton. Grandfather of Liam O'Donnell of Plymouth. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, September 6, from 4-8pm. Relative and friends invited. Funeral Mass at St. Jude's Church, Norfolk, Saturday, September 7, at 11:30 AM. Interment, St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019