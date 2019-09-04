Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre St.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Jude's Church
Norfolk, MA
LENNON, Michael E. Of Walpole, September 4. Formerly of Jamica Plain. Beloved husband of Mary F. (McLaughlin). Loving father of Kelly Lennon of Foxboro, Katie Lennon (O'Donnell) of Plymouth and Karrie Lennon of Canton. Grandfather of Liam O'Donnell of Plymouth. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, September 6, from 4-8pm. Relative and friends invited. Funeral Mass at St. Jude's Church, Norfolk, Saturday, September 7, at 11:30 AM. Interment, St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
