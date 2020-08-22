|
|
HERRITY, Michael Edward Of Walpole, August 16, 2020, age 57. Devoted son of the late James Michael and M. Virginia (Carroll) Herrity. Cherished brother of Maryann Duzan of Westwood, James M. Herrity, Jr. of Yorktown, Virginia, and Jeanne M. Douglass of Marlborough. Loving uncle of Erin Hachey of Walpole, David Duzan of Walpole, James Herrity of Virginia, Timothy Herrity of Virginia, Sara Duzan of Westwood, and the late Meaghan Herrity and great-uncle of many. Also survived by his close cousin Karen Freidman of Duxbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Michael's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Theresa-Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place privately in the Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PRISMS, Inc., PO Box 206528, Dallas, TX 75320-6528. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020