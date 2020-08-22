Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Theresa-Avila Church
2078 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HERRITY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL EDWARD HERRITY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL EDWARD HERRITY Obituary
HERRITY, Michael Edward Of Walpole, August 16, 2020, age 57. Devoted son of the late James Michael and M. Virginia (Carroll) Herrity. Cherished brother of Maryann Duzan of Westwood, James M. Herrity, Jr. of Yorktown, Virginia, and Jeanne M. Douglass of Marlborough. Loving uncle of Erin Hachey of Walpole, David Duzan of Walpole, James Herrity of Virginia, Timothy Herrity of Virginia, Sara Duzan of Westwood, and the late Meaghan Herrity and great-uncle of many. Also survived by his close cousin Karen Freidman of Duxbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Michael's Life Celebration on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Theresa-Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place privately in the Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PRISMS, Inc., PO Box 206528, Dallas, TX 75320-6528. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -