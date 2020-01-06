|
LERNER, Michael Edward Michael Edward Lerner of Quincy died peacefully Sunday morning after a year long battle with cancer. Born in Peabody to the late Abraham and Sara (Remis) Lerner, Michael attended Kimball Union Academy, Miami University and earned his MBA from Suffolk University. After completing his formal education Michael joined the family leather manufacturing business. Eventually he, his father and brother founded The Atlantic Trading Company. Michael thoroughly enjoyed his business especially building relationships with customers and suppliers from all over the world, relationships that continue to this day. "Kind" and "Generous" are adjectives always used to describe, Michael Lerner. His greatest joy was making those he loved happy. Michael was a wonderful attentive father who never missed a school event, horse show or opportunity to cheer for and encourage his children. A true gentlemen and congenial host Michael loved to entertain. No one had a better time at Michael Lerner's parties than Michael Lerner. Mr. Lerner is survived by his former wife and dear friend Sandra Colman of Quincy, their daughter Samantha Colman Lerner of Boston, three children who reside in California; Marni, Adam and Gary, a brother Barry of Florida and a niece Jessica. A funeral service for Mr. Lerner will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at the Chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody, MA. Donations in Mr. Lerner's memory may be made to the Jewel and Frank Benson Family Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Fund, fund number 316020, The Office of Medical Center Development, P.O. Box 183112, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or to . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020