GORIANSKY, Michael Eliot Of Boxford, MA, passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Mike was born in Brooklyn, NY to Carola Eliot Goriansky of Brookline, MA and Lev Vladimir Goriansky of Kharkov, Russia. He grew up in Andover, MA and attended Holderness School in Holderness, NH, and then entered Kenyon College in Gambier, OH. He served in the Navy from 1951-1954, participating in the hydrogen bomb test "Operation Castle" at Eniwetok-Bikini in the South Pacific, flying in squadron VP-29 as a aviation electronics technician. He was awarded the UN Service Medal and Republic of Korea War Medal. After his naval service he continued his education at Kenyon, graduating in 1956. After graduation, Mike lived in Andover, MA with his wife and two sons and worked as a contract administrator with Avco Co. in Lawrence and Wilmington, and later at American Science & Engineering in Cambridge, MA. He then moved to North Andover, where he served on the MA Trails Committee and Open Space Committee. He also became a volunteer member of SCORE. Mike realized a lifetime dream of hiking the Himalayas in 1979 and made three subsequent journeys in 1986, 1992 and 1999. Mike leaves behind his two sons, Peter E. Goriansky of Somerville, MA and Paul M. Goriansky of Salem, MA, his former wife Jan L. Goriansky of Reading, MA and his brother Alexander Y. Goriansky of Boston. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. An online guestbook may be found at: www.campbellfuneral.com/obituaries/Michael-E-Goriansky?obId=12655327
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020