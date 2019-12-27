|
|
BUTLER, Michael F. "Mike" 63 years of age. Of Lakeville, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly, December 24, 2019. Adored husband of 17 years to Irene A. (Lima) Butler. Devoted stepfather of John Hansen & Gary Hansen & wife Brianna. Beloved brother of Carol Tucker, Elaine Maher, Jean Brown, Maureen Butler, John Butler, Richard Butler & partner Jennifer Reed, Mark Butler & wife Mary & the late Barbara Buckley & William Butler. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mike's Funeral on Tuesday, at 9 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Monday, 3-7 PM, in the Funeral Home. Retired member of M.B.T.A. Carmen's Union Local # 589 & member of Old Charlestown Schoolboys' Assoc. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Mike's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019