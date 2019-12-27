Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL F. BUTLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL F. BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Michael F. "Mike" 63 years of age. Of Lakeville, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly, December 24, 2019. Adored husband of 17 years to Irene A. (Lima) Butler. Devoted stepfather of John Hansen & Gary Hansen & wife Brianna. Beloved brother of Carol Tucker, Elaine Maher, Jean Brown, Maureen Butler, John Butler, Richard Butler & partner Jennifer Reed, Mark Butler & wife Mary & the late Barbara Buckley & William Butler. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mike's Funeral on Tuesday, at 9 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Monday, 3-7 PM, in the Funeral Home. Retired member of M.B.T.A. Carmen's Union Local # 589 & member of Old Charlestown Schoolboys' Assoc. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Mike's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -