CHAMBERS, Michael F. Age 77, of Chelsea, MA, passed away on April 14, 2020 in the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea. Michael was born in Framingham, MA on October 13, 1942 and was the son of the late Dale H. and Eleanor M. (Day) (Chambers) Dick. He enjoyed growing up in Essex with all it had to offer. Mike graduated from Gloucester High School with the Class of 1960 and continued his education and received his Bachelor's at U. Mass. Amherst. He furthered his schooling at North Eastern and took pride in receiving his Master's in Political Science. He became a publisher and an editor at Pearson Publishing. Michael enjoyed reading history books and watching Boston sports. He always enjoyed a good baseball game. While living in Boston, he would take time out for walks in the North End of Boston, and loved coming home to his kitties, J.D., Pearl and Foxy. He volunteered at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Boston Public Library and the Immigrant Learning Center in Boston. Michael is survived by his sister Kathleen Chambers Moore of VA, his sister-in-law Sara Chambers of Westborough, MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Beverly Bolton-Ryan and Luanne Affonso, his brothers Dale Chambers, Jr. and David Chambers.
Due to coronavirus concerns, Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to Gloucester Fisherman's Wives Family Assistance, 2 Blackburn Park, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020