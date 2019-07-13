CURRAN, Michael F. Of Norwood passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 58. Devoted brother of Jimmy Curran of Norwood, Tommy Curran and his wife Aline of Billerica, Mary Brown and her husband George of Dedham, Kathy Keady of Norwood and Eileen Curran and her husband Jim Zuis of Sharon. Loving uncle of Kelsey Brown, Meaghan Brown, Christopher Zuis, Kayla Zuis and the late Liam Brown. Mike is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends, especially Mark Henry & Lou Columbo and the Irish Heaven fellas. Son of the late James and Anne (Folan) Curran. Funeral from the Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



