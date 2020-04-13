|
|
DRUMMEY, Michael F. On April 12, 2020, Michael Francis Drummey began his journey to a more peaceful place after a well fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Michael died at his home in Exeter, NH with his devoted wife and best friend Adrienne Drummey by his side. Michael came bounding into this world June 21, 1937 in Newburyport, MA. Michael's parents, Michael and Margaret Drummey raised him and his four beloved sisters, Patricia Skeirik of Georgetown, MA, Geraldine Belanger of Chelmsford, MA, Janet Cahill of North Andover, MA, and Sally Bryan of North Andover, MA in their warm and welcoming home in North Andover. Michael's childhood was punctuated by family and friends, both creating a rich tapestry of humorous stories that continue to be shared across generations. Never one to tout his own accomplishments, Michael was a fiercely competitive athlete and born teacher, pushing himself and others to "dig deeper" whether in literature, art, music, or understanding the world around them. Michael attended Brooks School, where his skills on the basketball court and baseball field earned him recognition as the school's "Athlete of the 50s." Michael went on to serve in the army before attending Harvard University, class of '62, earning a BA in English. At Harvard, Michael was a force on the baseball field, winning the Charles H. Blair bat, annually awarded to the leading batsman in the Eastern Intercollegiate Baseball League (EIBL). Michael's love of literature led him to the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English, where he earned a Master of English. Michael's first foray in the classroom began at the Holderness School. There, he made lifelong friends and it was where he and Adrienne chose to be married in 1982. Michael's teaching career would ultimately take him to Phillips Exeter Academy in 1969, where he taught English until his retirement in 2006. From his classroom in the basement of Phillips Hall, Michael relished the vigorous discussion of his students as they dug deeper into Hamlet, Catch-22, and All the King's Men. Michael inspired and pushed his students to excel in the classroom, in life, and in the sports he coached, including football, baseball, and girls hockey. While at Phillips Exeter, Michael was appointed the Woodbridge Odlin Professorship in English. He was the 10th Exeter teacher to hold this distinguished teaching chair. Michael is survived by his loving wife Adrienne, children Kelly Drummey of Boulder, CO, Katherine Drummey of Denver, CO, his three stepchildren, Nadine Keegan of Palisades, NY, Julie Barhoff of Washington, DC, and David Mandell of Portland, OR, his eight grandchildren Dylan, Phoebe, Jack, Teddy, Michael, Sophia, Oscar, and William, his four sisters Pat, Gerry, Janet, and Sally, and his 18 nieces and nephews who all express their gratitude to everyone who has loved, laughed, and supported Michael. They also want to note that he was a man that truly relished life, whether engaging in lively debate, hauling rocks from the woods to build steps, diving for a seemingly impossible tennis shot, or sitting enjoying a glass of red wine on the porch with Adrienne. He lit up every room he entered and they have no doubt he is lighting up the heavens and relishing this next journey. A Celebration of Michael's Life is planned for the fall at Phillips Exeter. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the First Unitarian Church of Exeter. "To die, to sleep - To sleep, perchance to dream - ay, there's the rub, For in this sleep of death what dreams may come..." (Hamlet, act 3 scene 1) www.brewittfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Michael F. DRUMMEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020