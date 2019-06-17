FARRELL, Michael F. Sr. Age 83 of Marlboro, formerly of Cambridge died on June 16 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.



Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann Mary (Cochrane) Farrell, a daughter Michelle Frumkin and her husband Daniel of Bermuda, a son Michael Farrell Jr and his wife Mary Jo of Milton and grandchildren Jonas and Charotte Frumkin and Maya Banda. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Farrell, formerly of Arlington and his sister Anna Pizzuto of Belmont. He was predeceased by his brother Cornelius (Sonny) Farrell and sisters Catherine Pelham, Bridget Panniello, Ellen Silva and Maureen Champa.



Mike was a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School (1955) and Bentley College (1968). He also studied theater at Emerson College and spent several summers performing in summer stock and local productions. He went on to study accounting and embarked a long accounting and income tax career.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 19, from 5-8 p.m. in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main St., MARLBOROUGH, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , (800-242-8721). Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary