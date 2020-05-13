Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FERRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL F. FERRICK Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL F. FERRICK Jr. Obituary
FERRICK, Michael F. Jr. Of Burlington & Osterville, May 10. Beloved husband of Nancy (Ciano). Loving father of Leslie McCafferty & her husband Kevin of Lexington, Michael & his wife Cynthia of Seabrook, NH, David & his wife Joanne of Winchester, John & his wife Elizabeth of Dorchester, Stephen & his wife MaryJo of Londonderry, NH and Elaine Gregson & her fiancé Kevin of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather "Bean" of 15 and great-grandfather of 12. Brother of David & his wife Marie of Naples, FL and the late Robert & his late wife Ellen. Brother-in-law of Elena & Harry MacDonald of Woburn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Disabled American Veteran of the United States Army, Retired United States Postal Service Lexington Branch, Former Member of Knights of Columbus Wilmington and member of the Osterville Veterans Association in Osterville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, www.davma.org/donate-now Funeral Services were private. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -