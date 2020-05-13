|
FERRICK, Michael F. Jr. Of Burlington & Osterville, May 10. Beloved husband of Nancy (Ciano). Loving father of Leslie McCafferty & her husband Kevin of Lexington, Michael & his wife Cynthia of Seabrook, NH, David & his wife Joanne of Winchester, John & his wife Elizabeth of Dorchester, Stephen & his wife MaryJo of Londonderry, NH and Elaine Gregson & her fiancé Kevin of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather "Bean" of 15 and great-grandfather of 12. Brother of David & his wife Marie of Naples, FL and the late Robert & his late wife Ellen. Brother-in-law of Elena & Harry MacDonald of Woburn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Disabled American Veteran of the United States Army, Retired United States Postal Service Lexington Branch, Former Member of Knights of Columbus Wilmington and member of the Osterville Veterans Association in Osterville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133, www.davma.org/donate-now Funeral Services were private. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020