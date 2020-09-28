GILLIGAN, Michael F. "Mike" Passed away peacefully on September 23, at the age of 77. He was with his wife, Dawn Merino; and his 3 children, Patrick Gilligan, Ryan Gilligan, and Stacey Price. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings. Mike grew up in Somerville, MA, in the projects on Alewife Brook Pkwy and later on Gibbons St. He was a student and altar boy at The Immaculate Conception Parrish School. He enjoyed baseball and football and could be found playing at Dillboy Field. In the summer the Gilligan, Donovan, and Collins families vacationed in Hampton Beach, NH. After Mike graduated from North Catholic High School, the family moved to Glen Burnie, MD. He attended Loyola College and went on to earn a law degree from University of Baltimore. Mike built a thriving law practice and had a long career as a criminal attorney. He also served 8 years as Legal Counsel for the Anne Arundel County Council and another 8 years as a Councilman. After leaving County government, he worked as a lobbyist/advisor to candidates and County Executives. In addition to his family, Mike had many life-long friends and enjoyed boating trips and travels to various stadiums for a ball game. Mike was a character and a presence. He participated in life to the fullest and had a life well lived. For those who knew him well, we will miss him. Visiting Hours: Private Memorial Service.