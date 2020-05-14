|
|
KEANE, Michael F. Of Arlington, May 11, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia A. Keane (Ryder) and the late Milton F. Keane. Devoted companion of the late Marilyn Felice. Loving father of Michael and Sean Keane and Mychaela Romanish, and grandfather of Alejandro. Dear brother of Ellen Keane and her husband Rick Cochran of Hull, Patricia Keane and her husband Donald Wagner of NC, Susan Keane Borst and her husband Brian of CA, and Nancy MacDonald and her husband Daniel of Arlington. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are currently private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Edgell Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For donations or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020