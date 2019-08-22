Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
COLONEL MICHAEL F. MATONDI

COLONEL MICHAEL F. MATONDI Obituary
MATONDI, Colonel Michael F. US Army retired, of Medway, August 20, beloved husband of the late Hildreth E. "Hilly" (MacLeod) Matondi. Father of Michael F. Matondi, Jr. and his wife Linda of Hopedale and Maureen Lindsey and her husband Bill of Medway. Brother of the late Joseph Matondi, Anne Pleau, Jennie Mayer and Viola Olgiati. Also survived by his 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street, MEDWAY, Monday at 9:15 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited, calling hours Sunday 3-7 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. St. Joseph Parish, PO Box 557, Medway, MA 02053 or The Medway Historical Society, 223 Main Street, Medway, MA 02053. For full obituary please see funeral home website. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
