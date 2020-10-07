1/1
MICHAEL F. "MIKE" MURPHY
1944 - 2020-10-02
MURPHY, Michael F. "Mike" MURPHY, Michael Francis, 75, of Bluffton, SC, died Friday, October 2 following a brief illness. Mike, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Newton, MA as the first of three children of Josephine Perruzzi Murphy and Charles Murphy. He wass preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lucille Berlan. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Barbara Murphy, who he called his rock. He always had a twinkle in his eye when he spoke of how he met Barbara at a dance when she was seventeen, and then would break into singing The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There." He is also survived by his sons, Mark and Jonathan Murphy; his grandchildren, Elliott and Oliver Dunham-Murphy; his sister, Maureen McGrath; and countless other loved ones. Mike made his home in Sherborn, MA and Basking Ridge, NJ before arriving in South Carolina to enjoy his retirement watching the sunsets over the lake with his cherished Barbara. He loved fine bourbon, medium-rare steaks, and a good cigar. He was a prolific skeet shooter and hunter, and perhaps a little too fast of a driver. He was an alumnus of Northeastern University and Babson College, and he built a career in finance at Gillette and later Chanel, from which he retired as CFO. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership at https://www.trcp.org/mission/. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Murphy family may be shared at https://lowcountryfuneral.com.

