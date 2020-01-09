|
NAUGHTON, Michael F. "Mike" Of Milton, originally of Ballygar, County Galway, returned to the Lord on January 8th. Mike is survived by his wife Margaret (Walsh) Naughton of Milton; four children, Sean and his wife Karen of Avon, Brian and his wife Maggie of Milton, Breda Healy and her husband Sean of Newton, and Maura Hewett and her husband Patrick of Milton; 15 grandchildren, Joe, Brian, Sarah (Naughton), Olivia, Nolan (Naughton), Maeve, Bridget, Caitlin, Cara, Ava, Sean (Healy), Hannah, Liam, Colin, and Owen (Hewett), sister Ann O'Malley of Mayo, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours are scheduled for 3pm-7pm on Sunday, January 12th, at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church (432 Adams Street), in Milton, at 9am on Monday, January 13th. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike's memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, South Boston, 02127 or www.ccab.org/donate For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020