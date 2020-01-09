Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Saint Agatha Church
432 Adams Street
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL NAUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL F. "MIKE" NAUGHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL F. "MIKE" NAUGHTON Obituary
NAUGHTON, Michael F. "Mike" Of Milton, originally of Ballygar, County Galway, returned to the Lord on January 8th. Mike is survived by his wife Margaret (Walsh) Naughton of Milton; four children, Sean and his wife Karen of Avon, Brian and his wife Maggie of Milton, Breda Healy and her husband Sean of Newton, and Maura Hewett and her husband Patrick of Milton; 15 grandchildren, Joe, Brian, Sarah (Naughton), Olivia, Nolan (Naughton), Maeve, Bridget, Caitlin, Cara, Ava, Sean (Healy), Hannah, Liam, Colin, and Owen (Hewett), sister Ann O'Malley of Mayo, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours are scheduled for 3pm-7pm on Sunday, January 12th, at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church (432 Adams Street), in Milton, at 9am on Monday, January 13th. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike's memory to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, South Boston, 02127 or www.ccab.org/donate For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Michael F. "Mike" NAUGHTON
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -