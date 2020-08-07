|
FENTON, Michael Of Norwood, passed away suddenly & peacefully on July 23rd. The son of Marie B. Fenton of Needham and the late Ted Fenton of Waltham. Michael leaves a sister Kathy of Ft. Myers, FL and brothers Stephen of Tewksbury and David of Stoughton. Michael enjoyed auto shows and frequently visited Lars Anderson Auto Museum in Brookline. He was a good-hearted person who enjoyed helping other people despite challenges in his own life. He will be sorely missed by all. Interment was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. To share a memory of Michael, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020