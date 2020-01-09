Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:30 PM
Congregation Beth Elohim
133 Prospect St.
Acton, MA
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Bob and Deena Ferrara
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Bob and Deena Ferrara
MICHAEL FERRARA Obituary
FERRARA, Michael Of Minneapolis, MN, formerly of Acton, MA, entered into rest on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 46. Left to cherish Michael's memory are his devoted parents, Robert Ferrara and Deena (Baram) Ferrara of Acton, and his loving sister, Elizabeth Beal of Concord. A Funeral Service for Michael will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Congregation Beth Elohim, 133 Prospect St., Acton, MA with interment to follow at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland, MA. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, January 12 from 2:30PM to 8PM and on Monday, January 13 from 6:30PM to 9PM at the home of Bob and Deena Ferrara. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Michael's memory to the Poitras Center for Psychiatric Disorders at MIT. You may do this online at https://giving.mit.edu/michael-ferrara Checks can be made out to "MIT" and on the cover letter or check memo, please indicate that the gift is in memory of Michael Ferrara. Checks can be sent to: Bonny Kellermann '72, Director of Memorial Gifts, 600 Memorial Drive, Room W98-526, Cambridge, MA 02139. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
