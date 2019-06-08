FLAMMIA, Michael Passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. He was 57. Raised in Stoneham, Michael worked in the automobile business throughout his life. He was with Herb Chambers and Honda Motor Cars for many years before his move to Boynton Beach, Florida, 15 years ago. There he worked with 1st Class European Authorized Coachwork. Michael's family was always his first love. He was committed to his wife and children, as well as staying close to his family in the Boston area. Michael also enjoyed golf, fishing and boating, cooking, anything on TV, poker, and especially, Bruce Springsteen music. The beloved husband of Cleia Flammia of Boynton Beach, he was a devoted father to Cassio Aiala and Christopher Flammia. He was a loving grandfather to Cassio Aiala, Jr. He was a dear and loving brother to Suzanne Flammia, Cynthia McGowan and her husband James, Joseph Flammia, Anthony Flammia and his wife Ruth, John Flammia, Rev. Paul Flammia, Lawrence Flammia and his wife Cindy. Michael leaves many dear nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by his loving parents, Joseph and M. Doloria Flammia. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, on Thursday, June 13th, at 6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



