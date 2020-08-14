|
|
GIARLA, Michael Francis Of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Boston on December 2, 1923 to the late Michael and Consiglia (Melillo). Married for 49 years to his late wife Columbina (DiMaina). Devoted father of Celia Diakogeorgiou and her fianc? Robert Stegmaier of Peabody, Michael J. Giarla and his wife Joanne of Revere, Christopher Giarla and his wife Denise of Revere, John Giarla of Revere, Robert Giarla and his wife Karen of Revere, and the late Richard Giarla. Dear brother of Adeline Ameno and her husband Gennaro of Boston's North End, and the late Fannie Giarle, Lucy Giarle, Mary Totorici, and Louis Giarla. Cherished grandfather of 13 and adored great-grandfather of 15. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Navy in WWII, receiving the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon 2 Stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Archdiocese of Boston and local officials, Funeral Service will be privately held for the immediate family. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Room 546 State House, Boston, MA 02133. For guestbook, please visit
www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020