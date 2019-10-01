|
HANLON, Michael Francis Of Belmont and Cambridge, beloved husband of Eileen (Bodkin), died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 28th. Born in 1927 in Kinvara, County Galway, Ireland, to Bartholomew and Catherine (Whelan) Hanlon. He was one of eleven children. He served in the US Army from 1950-52 and was a City of Cambridge Firefighter for 30 years. He had a landscaping business and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved nature, history, poetry and music. He is survived by his wife Eileen, along with five children; Maureen Hanlon of Belmont, Michael Hanlon of Cambridge, Tish Hanlon and husband Stephen Weeder of Jackson, NH, Therese and husband Michael McAllister of Towson, MD and Sheila and husband Jancsi O'Shaughnessy of Cambridge and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Norah Maguire of Randolph, MA, Thomas Hanlon and Joe Paul Hanlon of Co. Galway, Ireland, and Christina Dodson of London, England, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass in Saint Peter Church, 100 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, Saturday at 11AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Michael's memory to St. Peter School - Office of Advancement, 96 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. Online guestbook available at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019