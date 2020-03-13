|
BEELER, Michael G. Of Dedham, died suddenly on March 12, 2020. He was 58. Beloved husband of Penny Kozol of Dedham. Son of Barbara Beeler and the late John Beeler. Loving brother of Kathryn "Kate" Salas and Elizabeth "Liz" Slevin. Brother-in-law of Steve Salas and Angela Beeler. Michael was also lovingly survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Michael was a self-employed software consultant and owner of MGBTech, Inc. He loved to entertain, spend time with his family and was an amazing cook. Most of all, Mike cherished his wife Penny and their two Cats. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved him.
Interment will be private. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held later. Funeral arrangements were completed by Dolan Funeral Home, MILTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020