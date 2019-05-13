DeSARIO, Michael G. Of Bellingham, formerly of Dorchester, died May 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey A. (Murphy) DeSario. Loving father of George M. DeSario and his wife Carol of Franklin, Esthermarie Wilson and her husband Thomas of Medfield and Margaret Anne Paghera and her husband Scott of Nashua, NH. Cherished grandfather of Michael, David, Anthony, Casey, Nicole, Christopher and Austin. Brother of Francis DeSario and his wife Geri of Dedham, Madeline Lehmann and her husband Jack of Kingston and the late Angela Tryder. Brother-in-law of Paul Tryder of Dedham. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday morning, May 16th, from 10am-Noon. Following the Visiting Hours a Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home at Noon. Interment with military honors at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's late wife Audrey's memory to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Michael was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019