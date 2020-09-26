MAVROPOULOS, Michael G. Of Roslindale, formerly of Somerville, passed away on September 25th, at the age of 88. Beloved companion of Dorothy Maguire. Devoted son of the late George and Sofia Mavropoulos. Adored brother of the late Nicholas Mavropoulos and his wife Santa of Somerville. Loving uncle of George of Haverhill, Steven and his wife Sheila of Reading and Michael of Somerville. Also survived by a grandniece and many grandnephews. Mike graduated from Somerville High School, class of 1950. He was an outstanding Somerville high school athlete. From there he went on to Boston University in 1950, where he became a four year starter playing football for the terriers, having a stellar collegiate experience. Upon graduating from B.U. in 1954, Mike went on to serve 2 years in the U.S. Army. He then started his 40 year career working for Rex Lumber Co. Funeral from the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, on Tuesday, September 29th, 29 Central St., in Somerville, at 11am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville, MA 02143. Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Cota Funeral Home in NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
