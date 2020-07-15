Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. MICHAEL G. MENSOIAN

DR. MICHAEL G. MENSOIAN Obituary
MENSOIAN, Dr. Michael G. Of Newton Centre, MA, on July 7, 2020 after suffering an aortic dissection while working at home. He was born on June 24, 1927, in Providence, Rhode Island to Michael George Mensoian, Sr. and Alice Mensoian (n?e Ogassian).

Dr. Mensoian was a WWII veteran, serving on the Destroyer USS Lyman K. Swenson in the Far East. After returning home from WWII, he enrolled at Clark University to study geography, where he graduated in 1949. He went on to earn a number of graduate degrees, including three Master's degrees, a PhD, and a JD.

Dr. Mensoian served as chair of the Geography department at Boston State College, which later merged with the University of Massachusetts at Boston in 1982. He went on to lead the Geography department at UMass Boston, eventually retiring as Professor Emeritus in Middle East and Political Geography.

A dual citizen of the United States and Republic of Armenia, Dr. Mensoian was actively involved in various Armenian organizations, including the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), and served on the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) and Armenian Students Association (ASA). He was also was a longtime contributor for the Armenian Weekly. Throughout the years, he published at least 88 articles and just recently completed his final article.

Dr. Mensoian was predeceased by his devoted wife, Sirvart (Gregorian), and is survived by his beloved children, Martha A. Mensoian of Boston and Christopher M. Mensoian of Boston, and sister Margaret (Mensoian) Conrad of Westwood. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private funeral services were held on Friday, July 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Armenian Cultural Association of America, Inc., 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 (https://acaainc.org/donate/). For complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit: https://armenianweekly.com/2020/07/10/in-memory-of-our-dear-father-dr-michael-g-mensoian/ and https://www.bedrosianfuneralhome.com/obituaries.html.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 19, 2020
