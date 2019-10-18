|
WALDRON, Michael G. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown, October 16, 2019. Son of Eileen M. (Mahon) Waldron of Waltham and the late William J. Waldron. Brother of Anne Marie MacDonald (Kenneth) of Watertown, and Mark W. Waldron (Erin) of Milford. Uncle of Kyle Fraser, Julia, Bobby and Paul Rallis. Longtime companion of Joanne Sperazzo of LIttleton. Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, October 20th from 2 to 5 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019