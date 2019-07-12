|
GARGAS, Michael Age 93, of Danvers. Veteran of WWII and Korean Conflict. Survived by his wife, Cynthia (Maniatakos) Gargas; his sons, Peter A. Gargas, Michael D. Gargas & his wife Mary Lou; grandson, Daniel R. Gargas; his siblings, Stephen Gargas and his wife Anita, Aspacia Cassidy, his sisters-in-law, Maureen Gargas of Peabody, and Patricia Gargas; his godchildren, Daniel Maniatakos, Carolyn May Latti Milmoe, and David Anderson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings Anthony, John, Charles, Angelo, James, Marian Theodosian, and Stavicha Scangas. Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 P.M. at the Conway, Cahill- Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 A.M at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to either St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960 or Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 8 Lafayette Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938. For directions and online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
