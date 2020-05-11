|
GOFF, Dr. Michael Gerard Passed away on May 2nd from complications due to Covid-19. Beloved son of the late Alfred and Rita Goff, he is survived by older brother Dr. William A. Goff, sister-in-law Mimi, nephew Geoffrey and niece Laura, younger brother James P. Goff, younger sister Linda Mitchell, brother-in-law James, nieces Katelyn, Kelly, Bridget, Deirdre and nephew James Jr. Michael grew up in the Crestwood section of Yonkers, NY. He attended The Annunciation School and Fordham Preparatory School and graduated from Williams College cum laude in 1974, thereafter completing his medical degree in three years from New York Medical School. He became certified in internal medicine and pursued his fellowship in cardiology at the then Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA. Michael was a brilliant physician, an exceptional athlete and a compassionate man. He was and always will be a hero to everyone who knew him. Private services were held in New York. To share a memory of Michael or a message of condolence with his family, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020