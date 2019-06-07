Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
169 Cummins Highway
Roslindale, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GUAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL H. GUAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL H. GUAY Obituary
GUAY, Michael H. Age 61, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, formerly of Jamaica Plain, on June 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph P. & Mary E. (Gilson) Guay. Dear brother of Mary Anne Guay of Brockton, Joseph "Pat" Guay of Cornish, NH. and Bob Guay of Jamaica Plain. Also survived by his loving girlfriend Sue Seidler of Lebanon, NH and her daughters Courtney of Quechee, Vermont and Cassidy of Pomfret, Vermont. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Monday, June 10, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graduate of Notre Dame University and Thunderbird University. Michael was loving and helpful to all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Stepping Stone Peer Support, 108 Pleasant, St. Claremont, NH 03743.

View the online memorial for Michael H. GUAY
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
Download Now