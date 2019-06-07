|
|
GUAY, Michael H. Age 61, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, formerly of Jamaica Plain, on June 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph P. & Mary E. (Gilson) Guay. Dear brother of Mary Anne Guay of Brockton, Joseph "Pat" Guay of Cornish, NH. and Bob Guay of Jamaica Plain. Also survived by his loving girlfriend Sue Seidler of Lebanon, NH and her daughters Courtney of Quechee, Vermont and Cassidy of Pomfret, Vermont. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Monday, June 10, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graduate of Notre Dame University and Thunderbird University. Michael was loving and helpful to all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Stepping Stone Peer Support, 108 Pleasant, St. Claremont, NH 03743.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019