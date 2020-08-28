WILSON, Michael H. Of Stoughton, formerly of Syracuse, NY, August 26. Husband of Vicki A. (Ovedovitz) Wilson. Father of Mathew C. Wilson of Stoughton. Grandfather of Michael J. Wilson. Son of the late Harold and Vivian (Janes) Wilson. Brother of Joan Wilson of Syracuse, NY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services are private with a celebration of Michael's life at a later date. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, c/o Sheri Singer, 10 Fisher St., Apt. 1106, Foxboro, MA 02035. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
