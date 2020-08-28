1/
MICHAEL H. WILSON
1950 - 2020
WILSON, Michael H. Of Stoughton, formerly of Syracuse, NY, August 26. Husband of Vicki A. (Ovedovitz) Wilson. Father of Mathew C. Wilson of Stoughton. Grandfather of Michael J. Wilson. Son of the late Harold and Vivian (Janes) Wilson. Brother of Joan Wilson of Syracuse, NY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services are private with a celebration of Michael's life at a later date. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, c/o Sheri Singer, 10 Fisher St., Apt. 1106, Foxboro, MA 02035. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
