COUGHLIN, Michael Harrison Of Dorchester, formerly of East Boston. March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Anne (Donohue) Coughlin. Devoted father of Elizabeth Qudah (Abdalla) of Dorchester, Joan O'Brien (Bill) of Milton and John Coughlin (Shelley) of Salem, NH. Cherished grandfather of Shadi, Rawan (Ali), Sara (Abdallah), Hamzi and the late Dania, all of Dorchester, Siobhan, Caitlin and Anya O'Brien, all of Milton, Lily and Jake Coughlin of Salem, NH; Adored great-grandfather of Noura, Adam and Bilal. Brother of James Coughlin of FL, Mary Beth Johnston, Lawrence Coughlin (Lorraine), all of East Boston and the late Judy Morgan, Jerry Coughlin, Katy Coughlin and Martin Coughlin; brother-in-law of Janet Coughlin of Quincy; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Sunday, March 8th from 4-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 20 St. Mary's Road, MILTON, on Monday morning, March 9th at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Memorials in his name to , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133 or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020