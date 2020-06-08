Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HAYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL HAYNES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL HAYNES Obituary
HAYNES, Michael Age 72, passed away at Brigham & Women's Hospital on June 5 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Francine Cooper; loving father of Angela Sorensen (Jake); and proud and devoted Papa of Jacob and Grant Sorensen. He was a lifelong resident of Brighton, who served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Born to Dewey and Elizabeth (Floyd) Haynes. One of five children, he is survived by his sisters, Marie Gomez (Charles) and Suzanne LaFrazia (Richard). He will be remembered by his many other relatives who loved him. He loved life and fought to the end. May his memory be a blessing. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, please VOTE! Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -