HAYNES, Michael Age 72, passed away at Brigham & Women's Hospital on June 5 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Francine Cooper; loving father of Angela Sorensen (Jake); and proud and devoted Papa of Jacob and Grant Sorensen. He was a lifelong resident of Brighton, who served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Born to Dewey and Elizabeth (Floyd) Haynes. One of five children, he is survived by his sisters, Marie Gomez (Charles) and Suzanne LaFrazia (Richard). He will be remembered by his many other relatives who loved him. He loved life and fought to the end. May his memory be a blessing. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, please VOTE! Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 11, 2020